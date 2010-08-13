Kankakee County Speedway borrows from Hollywood

Hollywood promoters use the come-on that advises movie-goers: If you're only going to see one movie this year ...

And at the Kankakee County Speedway, track publicist Paul Bayne is following that lead.

"If you were only going to see one race at your local track, this is going to be that night," he said of tonight's Land of Lincoln Triple Crown Clash.

"You see the best drivers in our Open-Wheel Modified, UMP Stock Car and Independent Modified divisions, plus you will see our drivers compete some of the nation's most elite dirt track drivers in a 60-lap feature.

"And there's a $9,000 check waiting for the winner."

The track ran its first of these special events last month and Bloomington's Jason Feger out-ran the best drivers from the Monster Midwest Series, the Northern All-Star series and the Sunoco American Late Model tour.

Perhaps most remarkable in that finish was the fifth-place showing turned in by every-Friday-night racer Ted Loomis, of Kingston. The current point leader doesn't have the luxury of racing four and five nights a week and he doesn't have a trailer-full of spare parts and a back-up car as the traveling drivers do.

"But I know this track and I know I've got enough power," Loomis said. "I have a Rhyne engine, just like Feger has. I just have to get hooked up (traction) like he does. And I have to drive my (butt) off."

The program is being sponsored Indy Pic-A-Part and will be run with the Independent Modifieds first, then Late Models, followed by Open-Wheel Modifieds and the UMP Stock Cars. With a overflow crowd of cars expected, there is a special charge at the gate. Adult fans will pay $20 to get in, but the wars waged in the qualifying heat races are usually worth the price of admission, according to Bayne.

"Nobody wants to load up and go home before the feature, so they run all out to make the show," he said. "Those races are always crowd pleasers."

Tickets for children (between 11 and 16) are $10. And children under 10 get in free. As always, racing starts at 7:30 p.m.