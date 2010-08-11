3 local golfers complete 1st day at Ill. State Amateur Championhip

CHICAGO -- Three local men find quite a bit of distance between them and the leader after the first day of the Illinois State Amateur Championship, held at Beverly Country Club.

Of course, when the leader of the tournament shoots a 6-under-par 65, like Burr Ridge's Bennett Blakeman did on Tuesday, many participants are looking up a long way.

Manteno's Andrew Frame, a golfer for the Northern Illinois University golf team, shot a 74 on the par 71 course and is tied for 41st place, nine shots off the lead.

Bourbonnais' Damon Jensen shot an 81 and is tied for 114th place while St. Anne's Marc Mayotte's score of 86 has him alone in 128th place.

There are 130 golfers participating in the three-day event.

~ The Daily Journal staff report