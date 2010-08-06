Cause of Iroquois River fish kill remains a mystery (July 23)

State environmental and conservation officials are still trying to determine what killed "a broad spectrum of fish" on the Iroquois River earlier this week.

The kill has claimed channel catfish, largemouth bass, northern pike and walleye along 10 miles of the river between Aroma Park and the Clifton-Martinton road area, according to Capt. Joe Morlock, regional commander of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

"We started getting reports of dead fish in the river on Sunday morning," Morlock said.

As of Thursday dead fish could still be found along the river bank.

So far, no health warning has been issued by the Ford-Iroquois Public Health Department.

Those living along the river, however, have been given common sense advice by state investigators not to eat dead fish found in the water.

The cause of the kill has not yet been determined, according to Maggie Carson, a spokeswoman for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.

Water quality tests are being conducted by the Environmental Protection Agency while fisheries biologists continue to monitor the impact to aquatic life.

Fish kills due to high temperatures during the summer months are not unusual. This incident, however, is affecting species such as catfish that can tolerate higher temperatures and less oxygen in the water.

"Since Saturday we are handling three different fish kills, two in Champaign County and this one on the Iroquois," Morlock said. "I have also heard of another up in Cook County."

The Iroquois River kill "affects a broad spectrum of fish, from minnows to bass, bluegill, catfish, pike and walleye," Morlock said.

"We've also had reports of a 'brown tint' or stain in the water," he added. "That leads me to suspect that this may be something other than a natural fish kill,"

"Residents along the river have told our biologists that they first noticed this brown stain last week."

So far the latest die-off appears to have no connection to last year's fish kill that affected a 20-mile-long section of Spring Creek leading to the Iroquois River, about halfway between Watseka and L'Erable. That incident was tracked to a leaking manure basin at the R3E hog lot west of Del Rey.