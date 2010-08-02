Kankakee County Speedway: Feger takes home top prize

Bloomington’s Jason Feger took home the $3,000 first-place prize money in Friday night’s first Land of Lincoln Triple Crown Clash program at the Kankakee County Speedway. But he wasn’t the only driver who took home satisfaction from the rain-extended show.

In the Open-Wheel Modifieds, Hoopeston’s Jammie Wilson won the main event with a strong run from the pole position. Still, the crowd had something special to watch as Manhattan’s Mike Spatola and Kankakee’s Phil Line put on a show, charging from back in the field.

Spatola came from 13th in the starting grid to finish fourth. Line had to work his way from 10th to gain fifth.

It was a family affair in the Street Stocks division, where stepbrothers Don Hilleary, of Papineau, and Darrin Kohler, of Chebanse, ran first and second, respectively. Meanwhile, the father and son duo of Billy and Axle Wicker, of Bradley, ran fourth and fifth, respectively. It marked their best feature finishes of the year.

The family connection clicked in the Sport Compact class, too. Ben Germentz, of Lowell, Ind., won his first main event, and his brother, Casey, was nearby to celebrate in fourth place.

This week’s racing will be part of the Kankakee County Fair. The Friday night grandstand show is free to fairgoers and will involve only the Open-Wheel Modifieds and the Street Stock cars.