High school softball: Peotone hires Bob Santella (July 22)

Bob Santella is back doing what he loves: coaching softball.

Peotone Community Unit District 207U recently hired Santella to coach its high school varsity and junior high teams.

"We look forward to bringing Bob on board and having him take our softball program to another level," Peotone athletic director Scott Maupin said.

Santella was the varsity softball coach at Bishop McNamara Catholic High School for the 2008 season, his only year there. That season, the Fightin' Irish won 21 games and advanced to the Sweet 16, thanks to a 3-1 upset victory over then-undefeated Coal City in the sectional semifinal round. The Irish were three outs away from a sectional championship victory before Beecher rallied in the seventh inning to win 3-2.