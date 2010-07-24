Auto Racing: Family, fans remember fatality at Speedway on anniversary of crash

Editor's note: This summer, as Kankakee County Speedway celebrates 60 years of racing, writer Dennis Yohnka is taking a look back at some of the memorable nights of stock car action on that dirt oval at the Kankakee County Fairgrounds. This is the first in a series of enduring memories.

The only known race track fatality at the Kankakee County Speedway was 57 years ago today.

And it didn't take the life of a death-defying driver, a speed demon looking for a new thrill. No, it was a 61-year-old Bradley grandfather, who was sitting in the stands, watching his son race, who was killed that night.

It was Friday, July 24, 1953, and Ransom Merrill was watching from Turn 4 in a little section of the bleachers provided for pit crew members.

According to the front-page account in The Daily Journal, Kankakee driver Thomas Beland was driving one of the six or seven cars involved in a pile-up that began at Turn 3 and broke through the chainlink fence at Turn 4.

"We didn't know he was dead," said Bill "Sonny" Armstrong, of Braidwood, who was there that night and said that a lot was happening at once during the crash.

Witnessing the crash, did not dampen Armstrong's love of the speedway. He has been track regular ever since. But he cannot forget that night in 1957.

"I never saw anything like that wreck, before or since," he said.

Beland's Ford coupe did most of the damage, breaking down the fence and bursting through the few rows of wooden seats before it wound up on its hood in the pits. The story noted that the car skidded first on its right side tires, but it came back onto all four tires and flew off the track.

Leroy Reiniche, 34, of Kankakee; Edward Henry, 31, of Momence; Edward Correl, 42, of Kankakee; and Merrill were in the path. Reiniche escaped with a broken leg. Henry was tangled up in the fence with Merrill and while he was hospitalized in critical condition, he was released 10 days later. Correl escaped with cuts and bruises.

"I heard that it was (Merrill's) son (Douglas) who was racing that night, and he knew his dad was over there. When he saw what happened, he came over and helped them get his dad out of the wreckage."

Merrill's son, Walt, then 16, was at the track, too.

"I wasn't in the pits that night, but I went down there at intermission or something," he said. "I stayed a little while, and the next thing I knew, the race started, and then there was the wreck right in front of where Dad was sitting. The car went through a sign and then it hit Dad and Blackie (Reiniche)."

Track photographer Ambrose Bastien took a dramatic front-page picture showing Dr. Shirley Lane examining Merrill, while fair board president Herb Hess was on hand to tend to Henry.

Beland, a ready-mix concrete truck driver by trade, wasn't injured, but couldn't bring himself to continue racing. His car was put back on its wheels, and another driver climbed in and drove it to a ninth-place finish in that 25-lap feature.

Of course, Merrill's family was shaken. He was the father of 10, a security guard at General Foods, and not really a devoted stock car fan. "He really wasn't a mechanic or anything like that," said his grandson, Eugene Reardanz, of Bourbonnais, who was 12 in 1953, and was not at the track that night.

"I didn't go before and, after that night, my mother would never let me go. I've never been out there," he said, adding that he can still see the scene at his house that night when they got the call that his grandpa was dead.

"My mother always told me that on that particular night, grandpa said the only way he would go to the races was if he had a pit pass to watch the races from down there. He had been there before, but he wasn't interested in just watching from the regular bleachers."

Walt recalled that his brother, Douglas, returned to racing that summer, but he gave it up in 1954. Years later, Walt climbed behind the wheel and earned rookie of the year honors at Sugar Island Speedway, the now-defunct track between Aroma Park and Chebanse.

With that racing experience and 57 years to come to grips with the incident that took his father's life, Walt looks back on that fateful night without blame.

"It was just an accident, just the way things happen," he said. "We all missed Dad, but no one was at fault."