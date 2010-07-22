Little League: Defending 9/10 state champ Manteno looking for section title

Rob Zimbelman wanted his team to establish a new identity at the beginning of the summer -- one that wasn't overshadowed with expectations following last year's state championship.

Still, he doesn't mind his players chasing that same goal of state glory.

After securing the District 18 title in last week's 7-1 win over Bradley-Bourbonnais American, Manteno's 9/10-year-old Little League All-Star team is eager to showcase that identity on a grander stage in the Section 5 Tournament, which begins Friday in Silvis. Manteno is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. against Rochelle, the District 19 champion.

It's the second level of play in the statewide tournament, and the winner of this four-team grouping will advance to the state finals. The most successful local youth baseball league in recent seasons, Manteno has just one Little League team remaining -- the 9/10 squad.

"We just want to continue that tradition," said Zimbelman, Manteno's manager. "The kids were ecstatic to win (the District 18 title). Our goal is to bring home a section championship now."

Rochelle lost the first game of its district tournament to Freeport before winning five straight and taking down that same Freeport team in back-to-back games.

Similarly, Manteno started slowly before shifting into overdrive in the final games of the District 18 tournament. Although Manteno boasts a

flawless record, the team narrowly escaped American in the teams' first outing -- a 2-1 a pitchers' duel between American's Ryan Jemar and Manteno's Easton Bertrand.

"After (that win), our bats started to come alive against Herscher," Zimbleman said. "Then, after we beat Limestone, that boosted our confidence even more, and going into (the district title game) against B-B American, our kids had a very loose, focused feeling. We expect to bring that momentum and that same high level of play into the section tournament."

Zimbelman also said he doesn't expect any pressure of playing three hours away from home to affect his players.

"They're a very confident group," Zimbelman said. "They conduct it like it's a business, very level-headed with no arrogance. Whatever field it is, we as coaches told them, the distance from pitcher's mound to home plate is the same, and the fence is still 200 feet (from home plate). We say, 'let's just go out and play our game.'"

The team hasn't changed its practice regimen, either. That has helped maintain a level of consistency.

"My assistant coaches, Scott Bertrand, Brian Meyer, and I hone on the fundamentals," Zimbelman said. "We stress defense, trying to emphasize a lot of work in the outfield with fly ball situations and breaking down and preparing with pitching. It's just constant repetition in practice for us."

Zimbelman's son, Gavin, a first baseman, has been here before. He was a member of last year's 9/10 team that won the state championship.

"We're excited and we feel confident," Gavin said. "Our defense has been really good, and we know how to hit the ball. We've continued to

get better. If we win the first game (against Rochelle), we'll be in good shape."

Manteno's fans, known for their purple attire and foam fingers, have played a part in the team's success, too, Zimbleman said.

"(The District 18) title, that's a credit to all the parents and great supporting cast we have," he said. "It's great to have family cheering the kids on.

"These kids have been great. Whatever we throw at them, they just take it in stride. And we throw a lot at them with offense, defense, philosophies ... and they've all responded. It's a great group of kids. They listen and do what they're told. They're just a real joy to coach."