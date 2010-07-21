Tim Ahrens: Put Lou Piniella among the best-ever in short time with Cubs

Cubs' manager Lou Piniella announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of this season.

Some Cubs fans insist that he quit managing in August last season, but let's give Lou the benefit of the doubt on that and look at what the man has done in his four years as the Cubs skipper.

Here's the good: two straight division titles (first Cubs manager since Frank Chance in 1906-08 to make consecutive postseason appearances), three straight winning seasons, best record in the National League in 2008 (97-64) and an overall winning record of 308-277.

Here's the not-so-good: swept in two straight division series, lost nine games in standings to Cardinals in 18-day span in August 2009, inability to keep ace Carlos Zambrano from going completely bonkers, inability to light fire in 2010.

Some will rejoice Lou's departure but the fact is, he is the best manager the Cubs have had since the early 20th century, looking at his numbers alone. His winning percentage of .526 pans out to a 85-77 record over the course of a 162-game season. Dusty Baker, Don Baylor, Rene Lacheman, Bruce Kimm, Jim Riggleman, Tom Trebelhorn, Jim Lefebvre, Don Zimmer, Joe Altobelli, Jim Essian, Gene Michael, Frank Lucchesi, Jim Frey, Charlie Fox, Lee Elia, Joey Amalfitano, Preston Gomez, Herman Franks and Jim Marshall can't say that. Heck, Lee Elia can't say anything without cussing up a blue streak.

Of course, any success with the Cubs puts you in the running of greatest managers of all-time and that's where Lou belongs.

We've all noticed that the fire just doesn't seem to be there anymore. Sure, he's had some curmudgeon moments (Steve Stone comes to mind) but far too many losses have been written off as "we just need to hit the ball better" or "we need to pitch the ball better."

When Lou was hired, a few of us in the sports department clipped some great photos of him, most with snarling faces or at least an angry countenance (Lou, not us). We just don't see that anymore and when the fire leaves a fiery guy, it's time for a change.

(And speaking of change, it's time the Cubs changed their website. On the Lou Piniella bio, it lists Lou's weight as 198 pounds. My guess is that is from 1974 or is present day ... on the moon.

Who's next?

1. Ryne Sandberg -- The odds-on favorite and I think all Cubs fans fully expect Ryno to be the new skip. My two thoughts are this: One, great players usually don't make great managers. Sandberg was great and that frightens me, and two, as TV color man Bob Brenly said after Zambrano's meltdown against the Sox, the Cubs are a dead-(butt) team. Would the quiet Sandberg motivate a bunch of overpriced talent the way they need to be? I always had the impression that Sandberg wouldn't yell if his hair was on fire.

2. Bob Brenly -- He won a World Series with a team (Arizona in 2001) that was only in its fourth full season of existence. He's not completely crazy and he has a kick-butt Magnum P.I. mustache.

3. Joe Torre -- Why would Joe like to come to Chicago? He'll already make the Hall of Fame; he'd be deified if he brought a World Series title to the North Side.

4. Joe Girardi -- That's who fans most wanted before Lou came in 2007. Girardi was a popular player who certainly does not qualify as great (see Sandberg). But why would Girardi want to slide down the baseball evolution chain?

5. Me -- I coached t-ball and Little League and the Cubs play like that at times. I can handle the double switch and I can be surly (ask my kids). I may have a bit of trouble handling the bullpen (because I would never want to put any of those clowns in a game) and I could write the story after the game. C'mon Cubs, what do you think?

