Kankakee County Speedway: Dunaway puts on show

Drowning out the buzz of the Kankakee County Speedway's recent crashfest was no simple matter, but former track champ and former NASCAR pitman Bryan Dunaway made it look easy when he got behind the wheel of track's anniversary edition Late Model car Friday night.

The former Momence racer took over the No. 60th car with a solid pit crew and plan, in his words, "to throw some dirt and make a few enemies." And, indeed, he ran the track car harder than any previous guest driver -- and he had fans standing and cheering.

"I nearly got myself into the feature, but I needed a little more motor and a little more time," Dunaway said. "Time for me to get comfortable behind the wheel again. And time for that crew to adjust the car.

"They did a heckuva job getting it ready for me, but I let them down a little."

Dunaway was available because NASCAR's belt-tightening teams eliminated his job and left him looking for another position in North Carolina.

So, would he consider moving back here to race again?

"No, I don't think so," he said. "Once you get used to a climate where a day or two of 28 degrees is considered a brutal winter, you can't come back to Illinois."

The track is planning a midseason championship program for Friday. It will also mark the one-year anniversary of track promoter Tom Smith's tenure. In memory of his first night, when gates were not ready for racing fans, he has announced that he will once again offer the $20-per-carload ticket policy.