Little League: One bad inning costs Manteno sectional opener

MOLINE -- Throughout its run through the District 18 11/12-year-old All-Star Tournament, Manteno often let things get interesting in the late innings but always found a way to come out on top. Just one day into the Section 5 tournament, the Manteno All-Stars are hoping they didn't spend all their 11th-hour magic back in Kankakee County.

Falling behind Mendota 2-0 early in Friday's Section 5 tournament opener, the Manteno All-Stars cruised through the second, third and fourth innings to seize a 4-2 lead at Warren Giles Riverside Baseball Complex. But they surrendered four runs in the fifth and went down 1-2-3 in the sixth to find themselves one loss away from elimination.

"It feels horrible," Grant Burgeson said. "I thought we had them, but we had one bad inning and we couldn't get them back in the sixth."

Mendota came out with dynamite-laced bats in the first. Leadoff hitter Jaron Robinson blasted Manteno starter Ethan Kaufman's second pitch for a tailing triple.

Garet Zinke one-hopped a single over third baseman Brian Steele's head to score Robinson. Evan Schultz spiked a grounder so forcefully it careened off second baseman Ethan Arrigo's face, bloodying his nose, to score Zinke.

Rather than retreat, Manteno outhit Mendota 5-0 over the next three innings. Burgeson doubled and scored on a throwing error in the second to get Manteno on the board. Burgeson had no trouble at the plate, going 2 for 3 with a single and a flyout that barely stayed in the park.

"I just went up to bat like any other night, and I hit the ball as I would," Burgeson said.

Kaufman recovered nicely from a rough first inning, setting Mendota down 1-2-3 in the second. Nate Fridrich came on in relief and was outstanding, facing the minimum in the third and fourth. Only one batter reached, on error, and catcher Kyle Mansfield promptly threw him out trying to steal third.

Manteno's offensive breakthrough came in the fourth. Fridrich ripped his second single of the day to score Andrew Worby, who reached on an error, followed by Kaufman doubling to plate Fridrich. Kaufman scored on a wild pitch.

But things broke down in the fifth. Manteno hoped to get through Mendota's 7-8-9 spots without incident, but 7 and 9 reached and Robinson ripped a two-run double off pitcher Jack Morgan to deep right-center. Zinke doubled in Robinson, and Tony Menzel singled in Zinke off Arrigo, Manteno's third pitcher of the inning, to put Mendota up for good.

"The plan was to get those three (7-8-9) and come back with Arrigo in the sixth," Manteno manager Kevin Mansfield said. "We just never got there. Sometimes it doesn't work out."

Morgan was charged with the loss while all four Manteno pitchers were tagged with at least one earned run.

Though Robinson and Zinke each went 2 for 3 with two runs and four RBIs, Manteno hurts itself with uncharacteristic problems in the field and at the plate. Manteno gave away too many free bases in the field via fundamental errors and stranded six runners in scoring position.

"They were good but we made mental mistakes," Kaufman said, "like not backing up throws and not throwing to cut-offs. We'll get our fundamentals down and we'll be better."

"The runs at the end weren't as hard to swallow as the two runs in the beginning," Mansfield said. "We didn't pitch that bad. It was really more about the little things than anything else."

Thanks to their rough first night in the Quad Cities, Manteno will likely need quad victories to win the double-elimination tournament. The road to recovery starts on Saturday at 1:30 against Freeport, which was waxed by scary-good Moline National 13-0 in four innings on Friday.

Mansfield said Arrigo is the probable starter on Saturday after throwing 12 pitches on Friday. Kaufman and Fridrich are ineligible to pitch until Sunday, should Manteno make it that far.

With a win over Freeport, Manteno will come back on Sunday for a 4 p.m. game with the loser of Saturday's Moline National-Mendota game. To win the tournament, Manteno will need to beat both teams at least once and one of them twice. Though the task of survival is daunting, it's not unprecedented.

"Last year I was in the same spot with the 10-year-olds," Mansfield said. "We lost the first game; I said all you have to do is come back and win four straight. We've done that before. Obviously the competition's a little tougher here. You've got to take them one game at a time."

Manteno had less than 14 hours to mourn Friday's loss before coming back on Saturday. The All-Stars spoke confidently of reaching a far different conclusion on Saturday and refused to look any further down the road.

"(Losing) is disappointing, but we can come back and beat Freeport," Kaufman said. "We're a pretty confident team. We'll come back strong."