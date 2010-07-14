Pony League: Bradley-Bourbonnais holds on at Pony 13 tourney

OTTAWA -- Bradley-Bourbonnais scored four runs in the first three innings, then held on for a 4-3 victory Tuesday over Minooka at the 13-year-old Pony League Region Tournament.

Bradley-Bourbonnais catcher Jacob Largesse connected for a two-run home run in the third, giving his team a 4-1 advantage. Pitcher Cameron Powell then weathered single runs by Minooka in the fourth and fifth innings to pick up the win.

Pat Bovie also drove in a run for Bradley-Bourbonnais, which advanced to Thursday's game against host Ottawa.