Michael Roof: Plowmen open season Saturday

The response from the Bourbonnais Friendship Festival parade has been great. People are still calling to verify that games are free and to make sure they are able to bring groups. There is no catch here, just free family-friendly entertainment.

Today at 3 p.m., we kick off the regular season against the Kilborn City Hawks. The Hawks come from the Wisconsin Dells area, where there are many "pools" of talent. The Hawks were a small but spirited first-year team in 2009, and they have done well with recruiting new players this year.

During this week's game, we are partnering with OPERATION: MOM'S Cookies to help collect items for our military men and women. We are asking for donations of white tube socks, travel size Handi Wipes and granola bars.

MOM'S Cookies is a nonprofit organization that helps support the emotional well-being of our military personnel by sending care packages in the war zones. When I was in the Marine Corps, I was stationed in Okinawa, Japan, for a year. Being halfway around the world and getting a package from someone back home is a great feeling.

Help the Plowmen support this wonderful organization or log on to their website and send a care package to a soldier in the war zone. Go online to momscookies.org to learn more.

Come out and enjoy the afternoon. Arrive early and get a spot under the shade of the trees to the north of the field. Tailgating is allowed.

We are Plowmen Strong!

Michael Roof is the owner of the Kankakee Plowmen semipro football team, which plays its home games (with free admission) at Theodis Pace Field on River Road in Kankakee. He can be reached at mroof@kankakeeplowmen.com. You can visit the Plowmen's website at kankakeeplowmen.com.