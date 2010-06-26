Little League (11-12): Aroma Park/St. Anne, Herscher earn opening night wins

After Aroma Park/St. Anne Little League 11/12-year-old All-Stars' leadoff hitter Dylan Post tied the score in the fourth inning of his team's opening-round game, he ran partway back to the dugout with his hands over his head in celebration.

As soon as his foot hit home plate, Post said he knew his team could take control of the game.

"When I touched that plate, I knew we had it in us," Post said. "I knew that we could win."

A two-run single later in the fourth gave AP/SA a lead it would not relinquish. AP/SA topped Milford/Sheldon Little League 4-1 to take the opening game of the 2010 District 18 Little League 11/12-year-old All-Star Tournament on Friday at Bob Dunn-Chet Yocum Little League Field in Kankakee.

Milford/Sheldon challenged in the top of the sixth inning, putting two runners on base with only one out. But the team wasn't able to capitalize on the opportunity.

AP/SA right fielder Jared Pomaranski hauled in the last out of the game by running down a deep flyball.

Pomaranski played shortstop and catcher during the regular season, but he is filling the all-star team's need in right field, AP/SA manager Scot Boudreau said.

"Everyone has a role to play on this team," Boudreau said. "It's been an adjustment since some of the guys' roles have changed since the regular season. Today, they found out how valuable they can be in other positions."

Pomaranski also brought home an insurance run in the fifth inning by drawing a bases-loaded walk.

Three of the four AP/SA players who scored had reached base on walks. Milford/Sheldon also took advantage of a free pass when Shayne McNally scored in the first inning after drawing a base on balls.

McNally's run gave his team an early 1-0 lead. That lead held through three innings, until Post scored on a passed ball.

Pinch-hitter Bobby Cooper then singled home a pair of runs to give his team the lead.

While hits like Cooper's helped AP/SA overcome an early deficit, Milford/Sheldon wasn't able to drive in runs when it needed them, Milford/Sheldon manager Pat McNally said.

"I'm very proud of our guys, but we just didn't come through with timely hitting," McNally said. "I can't complain about how they played here. Just a couple of missed opportunities."

Pitcher Dominic Guastalli picked up the win for AP/SA. Guastalli allowed only one hit in his 2 1/3 innings of relief. Starter Daniel Hoekstra also allowed only one hit.

The victory allowed AP/SA to move into the winner's bracket in the double-elimination tournament. AP/SA will face Bradley-Bourbonnais American Little League, which had a bye in the opening round, on Monday.

"The first win is always the toughest one," Boudreau said. "It was a true team effort, and we came together and got the big hits when we needed them. We feel good about that going forward."

Herscher 12,

Hopkins Park 2, 4 innings

Relying on patience at the plate and aggressiveness on the bases, Herscher Little League jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in its opening round matchup with Hopkins Park Little League on Friday at the District 18 All-Star tournament.

Herscher drew eight walks in the game and scored four of its six first-inning runs on passed balls.

"Our team came out ready to play ball," Herscher manager Matt Ruder said. "They weren't flat, and they just played a good, team game. I thought it would be good if we came out aggressive, if it was there."

Austin Dyer had three hits, including a triple, and scored a pair of runs to lead Herscher.