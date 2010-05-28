Track: Area students qualify for 1A finals

CHARLESTON -- The area will be well represented at the finals of the IHSA State Track & Field Meet on Saturday.

Nine individuals and three relay teams qualified for Saturday's finals at O'Brien Stadium on the campus of Eastern Illinois University in Charleston on Thursday.

Two performers -- Reed-Custer's Steven Davis and Manteno's Brandon Ringler -- qualified in two events.

Davis qualified fourth in the 400 meter dash (49.71 seconds) and sixth in the 200 (22.24), while Ringler was one of 13 competitors to clear 6 feet, 3 inches in the high jump. He also was 12th in the triple jump at 42-4 3/4.

Two relay teams and one individual have the top times. Beecher's Griffin Nykaza recorded the top time in the 800 (1:58.10) while he was also a part of the Bobcats' 3,200 team with the top time of 8:02.83. Herscher's time of 3:25.16 was the best in the 1,600 relay.

There are two area shot putters that qualified. Reed-Custer's Jason Baker was second with a toss of 56-2 1/2 while defending champion Tyler Clott, of Peotone, is sixth with a heave of 53-0 1/2.

Two distance runners qualified in the 1,600-meter run. Beecher's Grant Nykaza was sixth with a time of 4:27.43, ahead of Dwight's Brian Scoggin's time of 4:29.09

Josh Jones, of Herscher, qualified in third in the 800, finishing in 1:59.18 while the Herscher 400 relay team was seventh at 43.38.

Watseka's Marcel Maiden qualified ninth in the triple jump, leaping 42-5 3/4.

Tracksters from Kankakee and Bradley-Bourbonnais Community high schools will attempt to qualify today in their respective Class 2A and 3A classes. The finals for all three classes will be held Saturday in Charleston.