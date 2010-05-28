Safety checks aim to help boaters stay safe

It is the seminal sight of summer, a boatload of people enjoying the weather and the water on Six Mile Pool in Kankakee.

But that sight often fails to include life vests, a simple -- and frequently overlooked -- safety requirement that can mean the difference between life and death on the water.

Five days of practically perfect holiday weather will make the Kankakee River a busy place to be as the summer boating season begins.

And at Beckman Park in Kankakee, boaters can take advantage of free safety checks before they hit the water.

The Kankakee Valley Sail and Power Squadron will conduct free inspections Saturday through Monday, Memorial Day, at the boat ramp.

"Inspections cover the number of life jackets, fire extinguisher, navigation lights, battery terminals, horn and a floatable cover or cushion that can be thrown to someone in the water," said George Bingley, of Kankakee, safety officer for the local Power Squadron. "We also recommend having an anchor and line, especially for boaters in Six Mile Pool above the Kankakee dam."

Safety checks for inboard boats also include the fuel and ventilation systems.

"We are not affiliated with any law enforcement agency, and we do not report any deficiencies that we may find. Our only goal is promoting boating safety," Bingley said.

He and Gerhardt Schultz, of Momence, a member of the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, spent much of last weekend doing safety checks at Kankakee and at Alsip.

"We did about 16 here," Bingley said. "Gerhardt did 22 more up on the Cal Sag Canal."

The Power Squadron is also hosting a five-week boating safety course that begins at 6:30 p.m. June 1 at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club in Beckman Park.

The $45 cost includes all course materials. Participants are asked to arrive early to complete the registration and payment.

"There seems to be a lack of education about boat safety and equipment," Bingley said. "Over the past three years we've found that many of our students were not aware of the proper federal and state safety requirements.

"For example, there's a law prohibiting glass containers or bottles on the Kankakee River," Bingley said. "There are even different boating regulations for the river in Illinois and Indiana," Schultz added.

"The most common problems we see are improperly placed boat registration numbers and insufficient life jackets," Schultz said.

Illinois law requests those 13 and under to wear a personal floatation device whenever they are on any watercraft under 26 feet in length. State law also requires jet ski operators to wear a PFD at all times on the water.

Last year, 25 people died and 71 were injured in accidents on the water. "Of the 25 people who died, 12 may have survived if they had worn a personal floatation device," said Rafael Gutierrez, chief of law enforcement for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.