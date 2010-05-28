Fighting: Russow hopes to upend heavily-favored Duffee

Very soon, even casual fans of the Ultimate Fighting Championships will know who Mike Russow is.

Described even by Todd Duffee, his opponent at Saturday's UFC 114 in Las Vegas, as being "underrated" in the mixed martial arts scene, Russow will gain notoriety by either becoming another victim of Duffee's fast ascension in the sport, or by defeating the young stud and leaping into the heavyweight division's upper echelon.

Whatever happens, Russow will enter Saturday's fight as ready as he's ever been.

"I'm really excited, especially since it's on the main card," said Russow, who's trained with, UFC champion Brock Lesnar, among others, in preparation for the fight. "I've had a good camp and trained with some really good guys."

The fight marks the first time Russow, a Bourbonnais native and current Chicago police officer, will be featured on the main card of a UFC pay-per-view. Typically, PPVs for the organization receive 500,000 buys, giving Russow far more exposure than to what he's become accustomed.

His last fight was an untelevised undercard bout back in August at UFC 102, a victory over jiu-jitsu specialist Justin McCully that was dominant in fashion but one that left Russow underwhelmed. He's had a long time to think about that fight, as a couple of fights fell through since then, and arthroscopic surgery to his elbow in December kept him on the shelf for a couple months.

"I want to get in there and finish it," Russow said. "You never want to let it go to a decision and put it in the hands of the judges. That's what we've been training hard for."

Duffee, listed as being a 4-to-1 favorite in Las Vegas, presents a much different, and much more menacing, challenge than did McCully.

Duffee, who like Russow hasn't fought since making his UFC debut at 102, wowed the MMA world by flattening Tim Hague in seven seconds just before Russow defeated McCully.

The 24-year-old Duffee missed time due to a back injury that kept him on the shelf. It hasn't completely gone away, but it's more manageable now.

The injury shouldn't too badly slow Duffee, who appears to have been chiseled from granite. Then again, not much has slowed the Duffee Express. His fast knockout of Hague earned him thousands of fanboys, trainers rave about his skills, and he has been tabbed by many as being the premiere young striker in a heavyweight division dominated by wrestlers and jiu-jitsu specialists.

Duffee, however, sees Russow as the most difficult matchup in his burgeoning career. He doesn't embrace the hype surrounding the himself.

"I can't pretend it doesn't get annoying," he said. "People think, 'Oh, he's big and he has muscles; he's the best thing in the world.' No. I'm a normal man. I'm not mad about it -- clearly it's going to help me to where I want to go financially -- but I did not get into this sport to make fans. I got into this sport to be successful."