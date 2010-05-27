Softball: Coalers, Redskins called in fourth, to resume today

MANTENO -- Lightning struck to the east as Momence High School pitcher Bailey Boicken rocketed a fastball past her counterpart, Coal City ace Kirsten Verdun, in the fourth inning of Wednesday's Class 2A sectional semifinal softball game at Manteno.

As Verdun swung and missed, the clap of catcher Stacey Newberry's mitt was immediately followed by the clap of thunder, and with that, the Coalers and Redskins would have to wait another day with the score locked 0-0.

Players and coaches waited in the dugouts for 90 minutes, some rolling softballs back and forth in the dirt to pass the time, before the umpires made the call.

"I think it's going to be kind of hard because we had so much momentum going into it," Verdun said as she boarded the bus to go home. "It's weather. It happens."

Both perfect through three complete innings, Verdun (3 IP, 7 K) and Boicken (3 2/3 IP, 4 K) were on top of their respective games on Wednesday, together needing less than 30 minutes to get into the fourth. Their duel resumes today at 3 p.m.

That gives Newberry, who took a Verdun fastball off the upper thigh while striking out in the first inning, and the Redskins another day to prepare for Verdun's merciless fastball.

"I'm kind of upset," Newberry said. "I wanted to play. We were doing good. I'm pretty sure we can pick it back up."

~ Matt Foy