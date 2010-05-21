Girls' soccer: Manteno reaches Elite 8 with shutout

URBANA -- Being one goal better than your opponent can get you anywhere in soccer. Ask the Manteno High School girls. Their 2009 state championship run was paved with wins of the narrowest margins.

But after Thursday's tense 1-0 sectional semifinal win over Peoria Christian, Manteno (19-1-3) is growing a bit weary of merely surviving the second half with one more than its opponent. Much like they did on Tuesday against Peotone, the Panthers claimed a big enough lead to win in the first half but couldn't claim with any confidence to be the best team in the second half.

"Once we get a goal, sometimes we back off a bit and go on our defense," said Sophie Meskis, who scored the game's only goal. "We know we're good at defending. We have to keep playing through the second half and attack, attack, attack."

Manteno coach Jake Emerson had a similar assessment.

"It was kind of the same as the Peotone game when we got our goal and then sat back too much," he said. "That's something we're really going to need to fix before our next game."

Things got interesting from the start, thanks to a combination of short artificial turf and steady rain that made for a fast, slick playing surface.

"Warming up before the game, Aryn (Newsom, Manteno's goalkeeper) said, 'This is going to be crazy,'" Emerson said. "Everybody has to be on their toes the entire game. If you get caught on your heels, it's over."

In the 22nd minute, the Panthers scored the only goal they'd end up needing. Allie Newsom, the catalyst of so many crucial goals before, dribbled circles around defenders Sam Miller and Amber Christ before splitting the pair and lofting a shot toward the far corner of the net.

Goalkeeper Jessica Lowe got two hands on it, tipping it upward like a volleyball set, right to Meskis, who was in perfect position to knock a header into the corner for her ninth goal of the season. Newsom's assist was her 12th of the season and the 46th she either scored or assisted.

"I saw Allie go to the corner and I knew we needed the goal and I had to get there," Meskis said. "I placed myself and thankfully it went in."

The Panthers went into halftime in control but couldn't carry their decided advantage into the final 40 minutes. Though the rain died down quite a bit, the Chargers only came faster.

In the 25th minute, the Chargers appeared to tie things up when Miller caused trouble with a free kick and Miranda Morgan fired the bouncing ball into the goal. An offside call wiped it off the board.

"It was a mental lapse to the back off a set piece," Emerson said. "We just didn't run with them. The ball got played through us, we watched our marks run right by us and they put one through. Luckily for us, it didn't count. It's something we're going to have to fix as well."

Though Peoria Christian never got another once past Aryn Newsom, they kept the pressure on high until the end. But a pair of corner kicks and clearing kicks by Allie Newsom and Ruthie Johnson safely whittled the final minute away and the Panthers celebrated another shutout, their 15th of the season.

Manteno returns to Urbana on Tuesday to take on Rochester in the sectional finals for a berth to the state tournament. The game, scheduled for a 6 p.m. start, will feature a championship pedigree: 2009's champion (Manteno) against 2008's champion (Rochester).