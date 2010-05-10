Athletes Around Campus: Morrison's power ranks as Illinois College's best ever

If she hadn't missed all but two games because of a knee injury during her junior season, Peotone High School graduate Kacey Morrison may have had her own chapter in the Illinois College softball team's record book.

As it is, the former Blue Devils' standout will have to settle as being the Lady Blues' all-time home run leader.

Morrison recently earned Midwest Conference Performer of the Week honors after she added three more homers to her total, ending her career with 23.

Morrison, a senior third baseman, was 11 for 19 at the plate with 13 RBIs for the Lady Blues in six games for the week ending May 2. One of her three homers was a grand slam, and she scored six runs. Her efforts helped Illinois College to a 4-2 record in those six games.

She finished the season leading the Lady Blue in numerous categories, including batting average (.429), home runs (6), RBIs (38), hits (45) and doubles (11). Incredibly, Morrison struck out just four times in 105 at-bats.

Illinois College, which plays at the NCAA Division III level, finished with a 10-25 record, including a 3-10 mark in the Midwest Conference.

* Dwight Township High School graduate Sarah Gereaux closed out her senior golf season at Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville by finishing as the top Cougars' placer in all nine events of the fall and spring seasons.

Gereaux, who averaged a round of 80.1, had three top 10 finishes and two top fives.

Her best finish was a tie for third place at the Western Illinois Invitational, while her top score (77) came in the opening round of the Hotels of the Grand Prairie Classic.

Gereaux played her first two seasons of college golf at Rend Lake College in Ina, and she was a two-time NJCAA national tournament qualifier.

* Kaytlin Burczak is enjoying a solid freshman season for the Webster University softball team in St. Louis.

The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School graduate plays catcher for the Gorloks and is hitting .263 in 34 games, including 10 doubles and 11 RBIs.

Webster boasts a 22-12 overall record and a 14-3 mark in the St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Interestingly, the school's nickname is derived from two prominent streets that run through the university -- Gore and Lockwood avenues. The mascot, designed by Webster students in 1984, has the paws of a cheetah, horns of a buffalo and the face of a Saint Bernard. Webster, of course, is the only college to use the nickname.