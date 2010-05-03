Track: Higgins, Harvoth paces Bradley-Bourbonnais

URBANA -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls' track team finished fifth out of 17 teams at Friday's Urbana Invitational.

The Boilermakers' Sarah Higgins and Amy Harvoth took first place in the 1,600-meter run and the high jump, respectively.

Teammates Hannah Bevis (3rd place, 3,200-meter run), Tennia Ledbetter (3rd, 200-meter dash), Melody DuCharme (4th, 800-meter run) and Brooke Beckmann (5th, 800) also placed.

Gene Ward Invitational

CHAMPAIGN -- Led by Donald Carson and Mike Wright, the Kankakee boys' team finished fifth at the Gene Ward Invite.

Carson placed first in the 400-meter run (53.04), while Wright took first in the 200.

Kankakee's 400-meter relay placed first (43.66) as well.

Also placing highly were Damonte Grant (2nd, long jump) and Randy Lipscomb (4th, 100-meter dash).

Marcus Pope -- fourth in the high jump, sixth in the 110-meter hurdles and eighth in the 300-meter hurdles -- added an all around solid performance. Alex Griffin took sixth in the shot put and eighth in the discus.