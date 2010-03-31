Track: Boilers start outdoor season by besting Herscher, McNamara

It was a good day for the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School boys' track team to step outdoors.

In near-perfect weather conditions, the Boilermakers began their outdoor track season with a victory over Herscher and host Bishop McNamara at a three-team meet Tuesday at McNamara.

Among Bradley's top finishers, senior Marty Hinze won the 1,600-meter and 3,200-meter runs for the victorious Boilermakers, who scored 89 points to Herscher's 67 and McNamara's 19.

Hinze, who finished the 1,600 in 5 minutes, 44 seconds and the 3,200 in 10:55.74, said his hard work during the offseason is already starting to pay off.

"I definitely trained a lot more this winter," he said. "I was out almost every day. It's finally outdoor season, and I've been working hard towards this."

As a team, Hinze and the Boilermakers are already looking ahead.

"Hopefully, we can win the Manteno (Invitational) again -- the All-Area meet," said Hinze. "That would be really awesome, senior year, to go out like that, and we want to place in our conference, too. We've got a lot of guys out there that are working hard."

In the last event of the meet, the 1,600 relay, Herscher had been leading the entire race, but senior Kevin Martin, who anchored Bradley's team, took the lead after running 100 meters, and he finished his lap in 45.46 seconds.

"(Herscher's runner) started getting closer at the last straightaway, but I knew I could win," Martin said.

The Boilers' training has been different this year, too.

"We've run a lot more miles than previous years," Martin said. "Today was more of a workout day for me, being in so many events. I'm pretty excited for the (Thornridge Invitational) next week. I think I'll definitely be ready for that."

Herscher took second in the 400 relay in a strong showing, considering senior Jace Koerner started his training just two days ago. Koerner, who ran track his sophomore year, knew what to expect but didn't compete during this year's indoor season to get him ready for the outdoor schedule.

"On the last handoff, we got the fingertips first, and the second time we got (the baton)," Koerner said. "I started a little behind the other guys, but I tried to keep up."

Koerner ended up passing the McNamara relay team but couldn't catch the Boilers. Still, Herscher coach Steve Hartke isn't complaining.

"It was a good, solid effort from the kids all around," he said. "We did well in a lot of events, and we made improvements.

"As you move from the indoor season to the outdoor season, you start looking for those improvements, and now we've got some baseline measurements for a lot of young kids."

Sophomore Delano Samuels scored the only first-place finish for McNamara. He finished the 100-meter dash in 12.02 and has set his goal high for this season.

"I just come in and try my hardest," Samuels said. "In the (100), I'm trying to get in the 10s or the low 10s, and in the long jump, I'm trying to get to 21 feet."