College softball: KCC picks up two more wins

The Kankakee Community College softball team made short work of South Suburban, winning 8-0 in five innings before taking down Grand Rapids (Mich.) 7-0, both on Saturday.

Heather Gradishar (6-1) won the opener while Hannah Santora (5-0) was the winning pitcher in the second game.

Lauren Gerdovich had two hits and two RBIs while Aimee Poskin also clubbed a pair of hits.

Bri DiGioia ripped two doubles and drove in three runs for the Cavaliers (19-1).

The Cavs' games on Sunday were canceled due to inclement weather. They host Parkland at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.