High school soccer: Peotone dominates tourney

PEOTONE -- The Peotone High School girls' soccer team got its season off to a rousing start Saturday, earning a pair of lopsided victories at its own Peotone Round Robin Tournament.

The host Blue Devils started the day with a 10-0 win over Rich South. Then, following a 6-5 win by Grant Park over Rich South, Peotone defeated Grant Park 15-0.

Junior Jordan Rossi scored a whopping 10 goals on the day, including six against the Dragons. Linsey Rock finished with six goals, four coming against Grant Park.

"I was impressed with how well they played together," Peotone coach Ted Greenquist said. "The seniors were impressive, and we also have four very, very talented freshmen."

One of those freshmen, Rebecca Rogers, scored three goals against Grant Park, finishing the day with four goals and four assists. Kayla Paeth, another freshman, had two assists in each game. Freshman goalkeeper Lindsey Eckman earned two shutouts, making eight saves in the two games. Lisa Panici added a combined three goals for Peotone.

In Grant Park's win over Rich South, Nicole Proctor recorded a hat trick and Katie Martz earned one goal and one assist. Corryn Poby and Ricci Chiattello added the other goals.

"We're real young, and we're trying to find out where everyone goes," Dragons coach Rob Bailey said. "I'm happy with some of the progress we made."