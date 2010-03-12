34 tires dumped along river

Neatly stacked piles of discarded tires have been deposited along the banks of the Kankakee River in Indiana just south of State Line Bridge.

In all, there were 34 tires sitting several feet from the river where rising water could send them floating downstream toward Momence.

"This is something that I'm seeing around the area more and more," said Illinois Conservation Police Sgt. Mike Bronson. "It's not just along the river, I'm finding tire dumps at a number of locations in Kankakee and Iroquois counties.''

Bronson said such activity is illegal.

"I've contacted The Indiana Department of Natural Resources and hopefully, they can remove those tires before they get into the river," Bronson said.

That may have already happened.

"I've seen four or five tires floating in the water east of Momence," said David Zack, a member of the Momence Conservancy District.

He said if more tires wash into the river that they could pose a threat to boaters and fishermen alike. "It can be a problem for us because we simply don't have the resources to pay to dispose of that many tires."

~ Bill Byrns