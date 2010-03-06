College softball: Cavs sweep Rend Lake

INA -- The Kankakee Community College softball team started its season with two wins against Rend Lake on Friday.

In their first game, the Cavaliers scored seven runs in the first inning and defeated Rend Lake 16-1 in five innings.

"Our first time on the dirt this season and we score seven runs," KCC coach Dennis Clark said. "That set the tone of the day."

Heather Gradishar earned the win with two strikeouts and one hit in three innings. Lauren Huber finished the last two innings, giving up one earned run.

Tara Buchanan (four RBIs), Shannon Stipek (two RBIs) and Bri DiGioia (four RBIs) all were 3 for 4 while Buchanan had a double and a triple. Aimee Poskin went 3 for 3 with an RBI while Hannah Santora (RBI) was 2 for 2.

KCC won the nightcap 8-1.

Sam Arenkill pitched four innings to earn the win with two strikeouts while Santora came in for relief in the fifth.

Buchanan (four RBIs) was 3 for 4 with a three-run home run and a solo home run. Stipek was 2 for 4, including a double and an RBI while Nikki Goranson, Kalie Langlois (RBI) and Dee DeBosschere (two RBIs) each had a double.

The Cavaliers play Rend Lake at 11 a.m. and Parkland at 1 p.m. today in Ina.