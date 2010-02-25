Girls' basketball: Bishop McNamara hoping to break through

The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School girls' basketball has developed quite a tradition of success over the past decade.

But there's one tradition the Fightin' Irish would like to break this weekend: In four previous trips to the state tournament, they have not won a game.

It won't be an easier for Mac to earn a victory on Friday, as the Irish must take on No. 1 Bloomington Central Catholic (30-1) in the semifinals.

Coach Jeff Bennett is stressing to his team to soak in the moment. It may be his fifth trip to Normal, but for his junior class, it's just the second, and the first as being the leading cogs of the team.

"It's worth working hard for it," he said. "To the credit of our kids, they've worked hard. With the Final Four, there's a lot of fun that comes with the whole event. There's the television and the interviews at Redbird Arena. That's a lot of fun.

"It creates aura of an event that you do don't get anywhere else except the state tournament."

Once the game starts, however, the it's time for business.

BCC, the favorite to win the title this year, is loaded with two-time Associated Press all-state first team selection Jess Reinhart leading the way at center. Sisters Carly and Allie Norton provide a devestating 1-2 punch as perimeter shooters, as each have 74 3-point field goals on the season.

Bennett said his team learned some things from its two-point loss to the Saints at the State Farm Classic in December.

"I felt like we competed for 32 minutes and gave ourselves a chance to be successful," he said. "We knew we wanted to keep them in the 40s. I thought we controlled the tempo a bit. It was a good test for us and we've played a very good schedule from that point to this point."

When not running its full-court press, BCC will likely spend lots of its resources defensively in trying to slow McNamara's best offensive weapon, Erika Tatum, who's size and quickness has helped her become a matchup nightmare for opponents in recent games.

"She's a scorer," Bennett said. "She's got the ability from 17 feet in to score in many different ways, from penetrating to making free throws. She has a scorer's mentality. The last two games have really shown that."