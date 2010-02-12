Bradley youth basketball

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School boys' basketball program will be hosting a 3-on-3 basketball league for boys in sixth-eighth grades from 3-5 p.m. on Sundays (March 21, 28, April 11, 18, 25 and May 2, 9, 16 and 23) at the school's main gym.

The cost is $55, which includes a reversible jersey and basketball. The intent of the league is to introduce basic skills and team concepts, as well as provide boys with drills to improve their skill level. Before games, there will be a 20-minute warm-up to work on fundamentals.

Forms can be found <a href="http://portal.bbchs.org/doc/Athletics/BasketballBoys/6th-8th%20Grade%20Basketball%20Camp.pdf" target="_blank">online</a>. Checks can be made payable to BBCHS Boys Basketball.