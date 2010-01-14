Boys' basketball: Momence earns victory

MOMENCE -- The Momence High School boys' basketball team started and finished strong in helping itself to a 59-52 victory over visiting Beecher on Wednesday night.

The Redskins (11-4) jumped out to an 18-8 lead, but they couldn't protect that advantage as the Bobcats (2-14) took a 41-38 lead after three quarters.

But Momence responded by outscoring Beecher 21-11 in the final quarter to earn victory.

David Clayton led Momence with 20 points and Ishawn Thomas also contributed 14.

Jake Hering led Beecher with 15.