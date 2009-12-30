Girls' basketball: McNamara's LaReau hits game-winning shot

NORMAL -- The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School girls' basketball team defeated Tolono Unity 37-35 at the State Farm Classic on Tuesday.

Melissa LaReau made a game-winning lay-up as time expired.

The Fightin' Irish (6-4) were led by Belinda Schaafsma's 16 points and six rebounds. LaReau finished with nine points and five assists.

"It was close contest between a four and five seed," Bishop McNamara coach Jeff Bennett said. "We fought our way back."

The Irish play Bloomington Central Catholic in the semifinals at 9 p.m. today.

Momence Christmas Tournament

MOMENCE -- Momence defeated Wilmington 37-14 at the Momence Christmas Tournament.

Danielle Anthony and Krystal Meyer led the Redskins (9-3) with 13 points apiece. Ebony Hughey finished with four.

Erin Murphy hit two 3-pointers to lead the Wildcats (3-9) with six points.

Momence will play Peotone at 1:30 p.m. today while Wilmington plays Serena at 10 a.m.

Peotone dominated Serena 55-34.

Caitlin Cann scored 15 points while Jenna Kooy had 12 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Devils (11-3).

"We played real well," Peotone coach Steve Strough said. "We hung on to a big lead throughout."

In other action, Westmont defeated St. Anne 52-19.

Samantha Greene scored eight points while Tiesha Johnson finished with seven for the Cardinals.

Dwight fell to Paxton-Buckley-Loda 41-29.

Chaney Tambling scored 11 points to lead the Trojans (7-4). Kolby Hoffman scored six points while Lindie McCarthy and Amy Froelich added four apiece.

Dwight played St. Anne at 8:30 a.m. today.

Bloom Tournament

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Bradley-Bourbonnais defeated Bloom 44-42 at the Bloom Tournament.

Brittany Czaplicki scored 21 points for the Boilermakers (9-4). Chelsea Smothers finished with 11 points while Kayla Guynn and Kayla Hyde added five points apiece.

The Boilers play in the championship game today at 7 p.m. against T.F. South.

Lisle Holiday Cage Classic

LISLE -- Coal City defeated Walther Lutheran 43-39 at the Lisle Holiday Cage Classic.

Kirsten Verdun scored 22 points and grabbed 17 rebounds for the Coalers (12-3). Brea Lewis and Krista Watson added seven points apiece.

St. Mel Tournament

CHICAGO -- Grant Park earned its third win of the season by defeating Engelwood 32-24 at the St. Mel Tournament.

Corryn Poby led the Dragons (3-8) with 15 points and 27 rebounds. Brooke Schneider and Taylor Ekhoff added five points apiece.

Hayden's Classic Tournament

BISMARCK -- Watseka won one and lost one at the Hayden's Classic Tournament.

In the first game, the Warriors defeated CPCI 58-36.

Erin Cowan scored 21 points for Watseka while Dakota Bohlmann finished with 12. Katie Cowan added nine points.

Haley Dodd led CPCI with 10 points while Jenna Heideman added nine.

In the second game, Watseka fell to Champaign Centennial 57-46.

Erin Cowan finished with 15 points while her sister scored 12. Bohlmann added 10 points for the Warriors (11-6).

Hanover Central Christmas Classic

HANOVER, Ind. -- Beecher defeated Hanover Central 38-37 at the Hanover Central Christmas Classic.

Amari Griffin scored 25 points and grabbed 14 rebounds to lead the Bobcats to victory. Ashlyn Snuckel added 11 points.

The Bobcats will defend their title in the championship game today at 7:30 p.m. against Bishop Noll.