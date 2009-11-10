Olivet men's basketball earns big road win

JACKSON, Tenn. -- The Olivet Nazarene University men's basketball team edged Union University (Tenn.) 69-66 in a tight early-season battle between ranked opponents.

The No. 25 Tigers (2-0) used a team effort to outlast the No. 11 Bulldogs (1-1) on the road. Olivet coach Ralph Hodge said no one player stood out over the course of the game, but a number of key contributors off the bench pushed his team to victory.

"When you talk about outstanding defense, obviously a big part of that is rebounding," Hodge said. "We had a big rebounding advantage in the first half. We did a good job sharing the ball offensively, but we've got to get better with our offensive efficiency."

Sophomore guard Antonio Marshall hit three consecutive 3-pointers in the second half to give Olivet a 10-point lead and a little breathing room. The Bulldogs chipped away at the lead and had a chance to tie the game in the final seconds, but the Tigers' defense held firm.

Marshall led the Tigers with 21 points and shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range. Tyler Wallenfang led the Tigers with seven rebounds and chipped in 12 points.