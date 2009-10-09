Jordan could rejoin Illini

CHAMPAIGN -- Jeff Jordan is interested in returning to the University of Illinois basketball team. Now it's up to coach Bruce Weber if he wants a walk-on with the nation's best name recognition back on the team.

A meeting between Weber and Jordan hadn't been scheduled as of Wednesday, but Jordan talked with assistant coaches about a return to the Illini. Jordan, a junior and the oldest son of former NBA superstar Michael Jordan, quit the team voluntarily in June.

Illinois opens basketball practice on Oct. 16.