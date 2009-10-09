After big win, Michigan State looking for victory over Illini

CHAMPAIGN -- A freshman quarterback from Michigan had just led his team 92 yards in 12 plays to tie the game in the closing seconds and force overtime at Michigan State last weekend. With the Wolverines sensing victory and a knot forming in the stomach of Michigan State fans, Spartans coach Mark Dantonio went all Tom Izzo on Michigan State before overtime.

"We're gonna snatch it from 'em," Dantonio repeated to reporters after the game, setting his jaw to put an exclamation point on the emotional prediction. "When they thought they got us, we're gonna snatch it from 'em right back."

By surviving the 26-20 overtime victory, Michigan State not only grabbed the back-to-back wins over Michigan for the first time since 1967 but may also have saved its season.

A team picked to finish among the top three in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll after a New Year's Day bowl appearance last season, Michigan State has already suffered through its worst start in 11 seasons. A 1-4 record after blowing a 14-point lead in the final five minutes against Michigan may have doomed the Spartans.

When Michigan State (2-3 overall, 1-1 in the Big Ten) plays at Illinois (1-3, 0-2) Saturday (11 a.m., Big Ten Network), the challenge now is to turn the corner.

"Every team has a defining moment, whether it's good or bad," Dantonio said. "We'll find out if this was a defining moment for us on the good side this weekend. Hopefully, we can springboard this and use the momentum to go play well against Illinois."

If the Spartans don't seize the moment and bring a sense of urgency to Illinois after topping Michigan, "then really, what good did this game do?" Dantonio said.

While losing three of its first four games by a total of 13 points -- including a home loss to Central Michigan and a last-second loss at Notre Dame -- Michigan State relied upon a surprisingly potent offensive, behind a two-quarterback platoon, to overcome a remarkably hospitable defense.

"It's not rocket science," said quarterback Kirk Cousins. "We understand that we beat a good football team last Saturday. We'll try to do that on a lot more Saturdays this fall."

Behind Cousins and Keith Nichol, Michigan State leads the Big Ten in passing (300.6 yards per game) and total offense (434.2).