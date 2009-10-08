Football: Herscher and Coal City hit skids

Herscher, Reed-Custer and Plano -- that have a combined record of 13-5.

We know we're not getting in with five (wins); it's a position we've been in before, and we don't want to be in it again, Coal City coach Lenny Onsen said. We're just not getting a couple of things done right now.

One of those things is finishing off potential victories. Coal City appeared to have last week's game with Sandwich well in hand before allowing five touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Coal City lost 34-27.

Everything that could go wrong did, Onsen said. You name it. It happened to us.

Herscher's biggest problem moving forward is an inability to hang onto the football. The Tigers have coughed it up 13 times in the last three weeks, and those lost possessions were a big factor in losses to Manteno and Reed-Custer.

We have to do better than we have been in that area, Herscher coach Dan Wetzel said. We're basically shooting ourselves in the foot.

Herscher's road to the playoffs is a little bit easier than Coal City's; five wins will probably be enough to get the Tigers into the 256-team field. But Herscher likely needs to earn that needed fifth win in one of the next two games --against Coal City and Peotone -- because the Tigers close the season with powerhouse Wilmington.

There's been a lot of parity in the league this year, Wetzel said. It doesn't matter who you are playing. Anyone can beat anyone, and that makes it exciting. But you have to be sure you are ready to play every week.

Phillips won't play

Momence's standout running back Calvin Phillips will not play this season, head coach Joe Kubal confirmed on Wednesday.

Phillips had sat out the early portion of the season for disciplinary reasons after a misdemeanor drug arrest in July. Then Phillips, a junior, was declared academically ineligible.

Phillips ran for 1,461 yards and 24 touchdowns as a sophomore and has made a verbal commitment the University of Minnesota to continue his football career.