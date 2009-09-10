Swimming: High-tech suits no longer allowed

and hopes a trip to state is in the cards this year.

There, he expected more and more high schoolers to go to suits like the Speedo LZR -- had they not been banned.

Another part of the issue is money.

Families are spending some serious coin for those suits, he said.

And because the recently banned suits can cost $300 or more, the rule change should help to level the playing field, Kankakee coach Jo Grogan said.

It was a sort of elitist-type thing, Grogan said. If you didn't have the money to buy the suit, you didn't get the suit. Now, everybody's back on the same page.

The movement to the full-body suit had come at the end of a full-circle movement in the sport, Boudreau said.

Many years ago, a bigger swimsuit had been popular among top performers. But then, the smaller traditional Speedo suit came into vogue among top athletes.

We've gone from having big, baggy suits ... then, everybody complained about the Speedo-style suit being so small, Boudreau said. Now, it's gone the opposite. It's gone back to covering the whole body.

But whether swimmers were wearing high-tech suits or less aerodynamic attire, the swimmer's effort is more important than the technology, Boudreau said.

I really think it still comes down to the hard work and execution of the swimmers, he said.