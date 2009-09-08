Girls tennis: Bradley-Bourbonnais finishes 3-0

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls' tennis team won three matches at the Marian Catholic Quad on Saturday.

The Boilermakers swept their first two matches of the day, 5-0, against Queen of Peace and Bremen.

In each match, singles players Josie Linman and Eesha Zaheer won their respective matches, as did the doubles teams of Lizzie Rowland and Aylin Sipahi, Marissa Langlois and Emily Kambic, and Krista Campbell and Alexandria Payne.

The Boilermakers also defeated the Marian Catholic 4-1 in their final match of the day. Linman and Zaheer earned singles wins while Rowland and Sipahi won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Campbell and Payne won their match 7-5, 6-3.