Dove hunting season opens Tuesday

Heavy with seed, the sunflower crop is starting to draw mourning doves to fields at Kankakee River State Park and at the Iroquois County Wildlife Area, east of St. Anne.

Dove season begins Tuesday at the Des Plaines State Fish & Wildlife Area, near Wilmington, Iroquois and Kankakee and, for those desperate enough, at the Mazonia Fish & Wildlife Area north unit, west of Essex.

Seemingly endless in numbers, mourning doves are avian acrobats capable of aerial sprints up to 55 miles an hour, with twists and turns without warning.

"In flight they are unpredictable," said George Willis, who still marvels at the ability of doves to frustrate hunters after pursuing this drab gray-brown quarry for three decades.

Iroquois prospects

Doves are already in the fields, according to Andy Anderson, a conservation technician at Iroquois, where the sunflower crop got off to an early start this year.

That should improve prospects after a paltry tally of 53 birds last year under less-than-ideal conditions. Iroquois has room for 65 hunters on a first come, first served basis.

Des Plaines has most acres

Des Plaines, the area's largest hunting grounds, saw a late planting due to soggy spring conditions, according to Superintendent Jeff Wepprecht.

But with nearly 4,500 acres, Des Plaines offers the most dove hunter access of all Region 2 sites.

Kankakee fields mixed

Kankakee River State Park's dove fields are a mixed bag. Sunflowers along the northern hunting areas are ripe and bowed with seed, seemingly offering a prayer for another good season. Farther south at Area 2, the flowers are just starting to open due to a late planting.

Last year Kankakee hunters harvested 1,765 birds, surpassing even the Des Plaines shooting grounds, which produced 1,645 doves.

Kankakee's hunt is by permit from noon to 5 p.m. through Sept. 5. Nonpermit hunting runs Sept. 6-30, with check-in from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Area 6 parking lot on Illinois Route 113.

Horse trail restrictions

The dove hunt is also limiting horseback riding during September to sunrise to 11 a.m. along the south side of the Kankakee River.

Dove hunting will also be offered at Mazonia's north unit near Essex. Prospects are rated as "poor" at Mazonia for this season.

Dove facts

* There are an estimated 475 million mourning doves nationwide.

* That's 1.5 doves for every person living in the U.S.

* Doves are most closely related to the passenger pigeon, which was hunted to extinction in the early 1900s.

* Nationwide, approximately 22.7 million doves are harvested annually.

* Mourning doves are protected under the Federal Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

* Doves are game birds in 40 states. Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin and Minnesota have dove seasons.

* Michigan voters in 2006 rejected a referendum to allow dove hunting.

* Hunters are asked to report banded birds, either online at www.reportband.gov, or by calling toll free (800) 327-2263.

~ Sources: U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, CIA World Factbook