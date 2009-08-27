Shaw Local

Steve Soucie's conference picks, playoff predictions

<strong>Projected playoff teams in bold</strong>

 

<strong>SOUTHLAND</strong>

<strong>1. Crete-Monee</strong>

<strong>2. Kankakee</strong>

<strong>3. Rich East</strong>

4. Rich Central

5. Bloom

6. Rich South

<strong>SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN RED</strong>

<strong>1. Andrew</strong>

<strong>2. Bradley-Bourbonnais</strong>

<strong>3. Stagg</strong>

4. Thornridge

5. Lincoln-Way North

6. Thornwood

7. Lincoln-Way West

<strong>CHICAGO CATHOLIC WHITE</strong>

<strong>1. DeLaSalle</strong>

<strong>2. Bishop McNamara</strong>

<strong>3. St. Laurence</strong>

4. Leo

5. St. Ignatius

6. Gordon Tech

7. Hales Franciscan

<strong>INTERSTATE EIGHT LARGE</strong>

<strong>1. Sandwich</strong>

<strong>2. Coal City</strong>

<strong>3. Herscher</strong>

4. Reed-Custer

5. Peotone

6. Manteno

<strong>INTERSTATE EIGHT SMALL</strong>

<strong>1. Wilmington</strong>

<strong>2. Plano</strong>

3. Lisle

4. Seneca

5. Westmont

6. Dwight

<strong>SANGAMON VALLEY</strong>

<strong>1. Central</strong>

<strong>2. St. Joseph-Ogden</strong>

<strong>3. St. Thomas More</strong>

4. Momence

5. Watseka

6. Paxton-Buckley-Loda

7. Iroquois West

<strong>VERMILION VALLEY</strong>

<strong>1. Westville</strong>

<strong>2. Salt Fork</strong>

<strong>3. Milford</strong>

4. Bismarck-Henning

5. Fithian Oakwood

6. Georgetown-Ridge Farm

7. Danville Schlarman

8. Hoopeston