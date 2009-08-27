Milford: Co-op helps Bearcats win numbers game

When second-year Milford High School football coach Nate Albaugh looks for substitutes on his team's sidelines this fall, he is going to have a lot more bodies to choose from.

After having only about 25 players on its roster last season, Milford has 62 this year - 43 of whom will be dressing for varisty games - thanks mostly to a newly formed co-op with Cissna Park High School.

"It's been a great help," Albaugh said. "Obviously, the first thing you need to do in a football program is build numbers to make a solid team and have solid looks when you're going into practice."

Coming off a 5-4 season, Albaugh said he expects that half of the team's starters this season will be from Cissna Park. The increased depth will also allow the team to play fewer players on both offense and defense.

Because many of the newly added Cissna Park players have not played the sport competitively since youth football, if at all, the team has focused on the basics a little bit more than usual in practice.

"We've had to slow down and teach fundamentals a little more," Albaugh said, "because we have so many kids that haven't been around the game for a little while. But if we do a good job coaching and get our athletes in the right place at the right time, we feel confident."

One familar face in the huddle will be fullback Kyle Evans, who ran for 858 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

Although Evans should not have to shoulder as much of the load this season, he will still be the team's workhorse.

"Compared to last year, we've got a lot more offensive threats," Evans said. "It's not just me carrying the ball four times. We've got more people we can give the ball to and be a lot more high-powered (offensively)."

On defense, the team will be experimenting with different formations to get more of its playmakers on the field.

"So far, we're looking really good," defensive end Andrew Kelnhofer said. "We've made a lot of good plays here in practice."

Milford narrowly missed the playoffs last year based on playoff points, so this year's squad is using that experience as motivation to reach the postseason this year.

"We've got a chip on our shoulders," Albaugh said. "We haven't experienced (the playoffs), so these kids are as hungry as ever. They know they can do it. They're just dying to get out there and have someone give them their shot."