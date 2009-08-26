Limestone church camp for youngsters

The Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene will be holding basketball camp sign-ups for boys and girls grades 5-8 from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the church in Limestone.

The camp will be from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 22-24. The cost is $20 and campers will receive their own basketball and T-shirt. Campers are asked to wear basketball shoes, a T-shirt and shorts to camp. Parents are invited to come watch on the last day of camp.

Campers must have a parent or guardian fill out and sign a permission application in order to attend. A form can also be mailed to 863 N. 5000 W. Road, Kankakee, 60901. There is a limit of 40 campers on a first-come, first-serve basis.

For more information, call 815-933-5288.