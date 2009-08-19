Kankakee County Speedway: Bloomington native's Friday pass still talked about

The people who sell videos of the racing action at the Kankakee County Speedway are busy with calls this week. One of the year's biggest crowds witnessed Friday's show, but many still can't believe what they saw.

"Some drivers and fans order these in advance, and some call, but I will sell more of these this Friday night," said Dylan McCraw, the videographer/owner of Kart-Recording in Lowell, Ind.

"The two-wide and three-wide racing was unbelievable all night, but that pass that (Jason) Feger put on (Eric) Smith -- that blew my mind," he said.

That outside move in the first Late Model heat brought cheering fans to their feet -- not when it happened, (they were too shocked then) but minutes later when Feger came to grandstands to autograph copies of his "Driver of the Week" story in The Daily Journal.

Feger has built a reputation as the "Highside Hustler" and downplayed the drama as he was interviewed in front of the grandstands. Nonetheless, few of his high-groove moves have ever packed more wide-eyed astonishment than that pass.

"It got him going into that turn," McCraw said. "I couldn't believe how fast he was going. I couldn't believe how close he was to the wall. When he came out of that turn, I couldn't believe he was ahead. Heck, I couldn't believe he survived!

"I sometimes look up from the camera and I saw that one with my own eyes. I couldn't believe it. But it's on the tape."

Feger was so high on the track, it looked from the scorers' booth as though he was entering the front straightaway not from Turn 4, but from some invisible on-ramp in the direction of the concession stand.

McCraw noted that he captured each heat, semi-feature and main event in each division. "Plus, I got the belly-flop contest up close from the infield," he said.

Views from the pits

* This Friday's show will feature a visit from a costumed "Dora, the Explorer" as part of promoter Tom Smith's effort to keep the younger fans entertained. This is also the "Back-to-School Night" that includes big-wheel tricycle races and foot races for younger fans on the front stretch at intermission.

Although commuting from Tinley Park, Smith lined up Court Street Ford Collision Center, the Kankakee City Police, the Haigh Quarry scuba diving center, and the Kankakee Chamber of Commerce as sponsors for the special children's events. Meanwhile, U-Pull-It Self-Serve Auto Parts, of Chicago Heights, and Miller Hydraulic Services, of Manteno will sponsor the four divisions of racing on tap.

* Jeff Reilly, of Limestone, and Alan Mondus, a Late Model driver visiting from Minnesota, are among the drivers who might also enjoy talking about last week's show.

Although they didn't make it to the winner's circle, they each set the pace in passing cars in their respective features.

* Overheard in the pits: "They say that anger lowers a man's IQ 20 points. So, if you're already investing time and money in a race car, you really can't afford to lose any more IQ points. Stay cool out there."