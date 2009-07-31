Don Lee gives speech to Illinois Gold National Team

Don Lee, head football coach at Olivet Nazarene University, shared his struggles in life before becoming a student at ONU with the Illinois Gold National Team.

Coach Lee was very inspirational to the students as he encouraged them to set goals and stride for high aspirations.

"Coach Lee is a positive role model for all children in this community," Gold Coach Phil Turner said. "If we can change the mind of one student to achieve what Coach Lee has, then we've done our job with the Gold Club."

~ Story submitted by Alonzo Cephus