Mallards estimated at 8.5 million birds

There's good news for waterfowlers in the latest duck season estimates from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

"Surveys in the traditional duck breeding areas of the northern U.S. and Canada counted 42 million total ducks compared to 37.2 million last year," said Ray Marshalla, who manages Illinois' waterfowl program.

"This is 13 percent higher than last year and 25 percent above the long-term average" (1955-2008).

Abundant water and grassland cover across the prairie pothole breeding grounds this spring helped spur the spike in duck numbers, said Don Young, executive vice president of Ducks Unlimited.

"The 2009 report is filled with positive news for all duck species," Young said. "Of the commonly surveyed species, four of the 10 showed a significant increase, and six of 10 were significantly above their long-term averages."

Mallards were up 10 percent over last year's count to 8.5 million birds compared to 7.7 million last year.

Green-winged teal -- an important duck for Illinois hunters -- numbers were "similar to last year" at around 3.4 million," Marshalla said.

Marshalla expects federal regulators will approve a 16-day teal season this year based on increased numbers of blue-wings. At 7.4 million, this year's blue-winged teal count was "the second-highest count ever recorded," he said.

Pintails, canvasbacks rebound

Increases were also seen among two species that had seen declines in recent years.

Pintails were up by 23 percent from last year at 3.2 million birds. Despite the increase, pintails remain 20 percent below the long-term average, Marshalla said.

And a 35 percent increase in canvasback ducks may see hunting restored for these early arrivals this fall. The canvasback season was closed last year after the population showed marked declines over several years.

Scaup, another species of concern, numbered around 4.2 million. "That's the highest count since 1999," Marshalla said. "We may get 45 days with a bag limit of two and 15 days with a bag limit of one this year."

Canada geese numbers down

Prospects for the Canada goose season have fallen based on declines in the Mississippi Valley population of breeding geese.

"MVP geese comprise about half the geese shot in Illinois during the regular season," Marshalla said. Breeding among MVP geese was estimated at 239,631 birds, the lowest ever recorded.

Federal waterfowl season guidelines will likely remain unchanged unless the population falls below 225,000, Marshalla said.

"A very late spring resulted in too much snow and ice during breeding season over most of the coast which is where highest nest densities occur," Marshalla said.

"Hunting for MVP geese will be more difficult because of low number of young expected," he added.

The decline may have little effect on goose hunts locally, Marshalla said. "Virtually all of the Canada geese taken along the Kankakee watershed are year-round residents."

"Results of the 2009 survey indicate that the statewide population of giant Canada geese is somewhere between 96,750 and 170,350 geese," Marshalla said.

"The Fish and Wildlife Service's spring surveys provide the scientific basis for many management programs across the continent, including the setting of hunting regulations," Young said.

"The four flyway councils will meet in late July to recommend and adopt the season structure and bag limits for 2009-10," he said.

Illinois and Indiana will make recommendations within a federal framework of season length, bag limit, and dates.