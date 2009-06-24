Shaw Local

More local players involved in club teams

Kory Honel and Kara Bates aren't the only local athletes competing at the USA Junior Olympic Girls' Volleyball Championships.

The Champaign-based Prime Time 18 Shock has three local players on its roster, and like Club Ultimate, qualified for the 18 American tournament.

Southern Illinois University-bound Alysia Mayes, a recent graduate of Central High School, Donovan graduate and Kankakee Community College signee Heather Fletcher and Watseka senior-to-be Katie Cowan are Prime Time Shock members.

Recent Dwight graduate Carly Perschnick is part of the Joliet-based Uno Girls 18 Elite team that qualified for the 18 National tournament. In the fall, Perschnick will play for Nova Southeastern University in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., about a 40-minute drive from the USA Junior Olympic Championships.

Bradley-Bourbonnais junior-to-be Cydnee Mann is on the Ultimate Volleyball Club's 16 team that qualified for the 16 American tournament while Bates' sister, Kelli Bates, is a member of Ultimate Volleyball Club's 12 team, which qualified for the American tournament in its age group.