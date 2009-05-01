Badminton -- Boilers take third at SouthWest meet

FRANKFORT -- The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School badminton team finished in third place out of six teams at the SouthWest Suburban Conference meet held on Wednesday and Thursday at Lincoln-Way North High School.

Andrew finished first with 77 points, Lincoln-Way Central took second with 67 points and Bradley closed finished with 37 points.

Homewood-Flossmoor (24), Lincoln-Way East (8) and Lincoln-Way North (2) finished fourth, fifth and sixth respectively.

This was the first time in conference history that all the Boilermakers' singles players and doubles teams moved on from the first round.

At No. 5 doubles, Susan Oo and Sara Youssef finished in second place while No. 2 doubles Daley Schimmelpfennig and Jess Yonke took second, as well.

No. 3 doubles team Gabby Barnett and Britni Ulrich finished third. No. 4 doubles Hannah Bontrager and Elly Luzeniecki and No. 1 doubles Alyssa Wilkins and Jessica Pijus each finished fourth for the Boilers.

In singles, Ulrich, Schimmelpfennig and Bontrager each finished second while Pijus, Yonke, Lauren Hathaway, Wilkins, Oo and Youssef brought home third-place finishes.

Barnett finished fourth at No. 1 singles against an undefeated opponent.

"I'm proud of our girls. We had some tough matches but fought through it," Bradley coach Kathy Colclasure said. "It wasn't easy for us, but we came together and played excellent as a team."

The Boilers finished the regular season with a 7-4 record, their first winning record since joining the SouthWest Suburban Conference.

Sectionals begin on Thursday.