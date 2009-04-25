Track -- Watseka boys take title at Tolono

The Daily Journal staff report

TOLONO -- The Watseka Community High School boys' track and field team piled up 90 points on Friday night, and that total was good enough to capture the team title at the Tolono Unity Invitational.

Marcel Maiden swept the sprint events, winning the 100-meter dash in 11.57 second and taking the 200 in 23.22. Maiden also took a second place in the triple jump with a leap of 41 feet 8 inches.

Andy Wagner captured first place in the shot put with a heave of 43-11, and Watseka's 400 and 1,600 relay squads also took second-place finishes.

Falcon Invitational

GIBSON CITY -- The Watseka High School girls' track and field team topped all area finishers, scoring 41 points, good enough for sixth place of out of 20 teams on Friday.

Central-Iroquois West finished 13th with 16 points while Tri-Point finished 16th with six points.

Central-Iroquois West's Audra Fink was the area's only individual to win an event. She jumped 33-2 to win the triple jump. She also finished third in the long jump at 15-11.

Brandy Peterson, of Watseka, finished third in the triple jump with a best effort of 32-10. Teammate Hannah Thomas finished third in the discus with a toss of 95-4 while finishing fourth in the shot put at 33-7.

Watseka's 400-meter relay squad finished third with a time of 53.96 while the Warriors' 800-meter relay team finished third in 1:56.52.

Sara Conley finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles for Watseka with a time of 16.99 while Shana Conley finished the 100 in 13.34 to take fifth and the 200 in 28.15 to take fourth.

Whitney English cleared 4-10 in the high jump to finish second for Tri-Point.

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley won the event with a score of 102.