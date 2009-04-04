High school softball roundup

<strong>King goes deep for Kays</strong>

The Kankakee High School softball team earned its third straight win while defeating Peotone 13-3 in five innings on Friday.

Charisma King drove in two runs on three hits, including a solo home run. She's the first freshman ever to hit the ball over the fence for Kankakee, coach Deb Johnston said.

Allie VadeBoncouer also had three hits, including two doubles and four RBIs while Jennifer Brown and Heidi Senor each doubled for the Kays (3-3).

"It was a great game offensively for us," Deb Johnston said.

Alyssa Invergo and Jessica Jones had two hits for the Blue Devils (5-4). Brittani James added a double.

<strong>Manteno 10, Watseka 0</strong>

MANTENO -- The Panthers scored in every inning and racked up 14 hits in a nonconference victory.

Winning pitcher Jordan Junge (3-1) struck out seven and walked none for Manteno (5-1). Ashley Locascio had three hits, including a double and a triple, along with two RBIs to pace the offense.

Amanda Murphy doubled, tripled, drove in two runs while Jenny Sloat and Junge each went 2 for 3 with a double.

Kloie McCann doubled for the Warriors (5-5).

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong>