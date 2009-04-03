High school girls' soccer roundup

<strong>

<strong>Irish, Devils battle to tie</strong>

The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School soccer team played Peotone to a 2-2 tie on Thursday.

Peotone (4-0-1) held a 2-0 lead at halftime on goals from Lisa Panici and Lauren Eckman but the Fightin' Irish (2-1-2) came storming back in the second half with goals from Jen Storer and Amanda O'Brien.

Peotone's Olivia Wessman had five saves while Mac's Elizabeth Ostrowski had nine.

<strong>Manteno 6, Queen of Peace 0</strong>

BURBANK -- Manteno remained undefeated on the season, winning the Marian Catholic Tournament.

Allie Newsom led the Panthers (6-0) with three goals while Dakota Reynolds scored two and Megan Snodsmith added one. Brittani McCorkle had four saves.

<strong>Coal City 1, Grant Park 1</strong>

COAL CITY -- Sarah Dobin scored a goal and it was enough for Grant Park to tie Coal City. Gina Martin had five saves for Grant Park (3-2-1).

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong>