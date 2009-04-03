College softball -- KCC softball regains winning form

After ending its 19-game winning streak with an extra-inning loss to Heartland College on Wednesday, the Kankakee Community College softball team began a new winning streak on Thursday, sweeping Parkland College 2-1 and 8-1 at home.

KCC (23-2) managed just four hits in the opener, including Central High School graduate Aimee Poskin's key two-out, two-strike double that plated both of the Cavs' runs.

Winning pitcher Bri Catanese (7-1) made those runs hold out, allowing just one run in six-plus innings. Heather Gradishar came on to get her first save of the season.

Brittany Morgan had two hits while Sam Arenkill collected the other hit.

"We played good defense in that first game," KCC coach Dennis Clark said. "In the third, they had runners at first and second and hit a liner that (shortstop) Tara Buchanan dove for and caught and doubled off the girl at second."

Parkland also had with runners at second and third with one out in the fourth and KCC escaped without a run scoring when Krista Kunz caught a flyball and threw the runner out at home.

The Cavs' offense was more explosive in the nightcap, scoring eight times on eight hits.

Tara Buchanan led the way with a 3-for-3 effort, including her 10th home run of the season. She opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first and drove in two more runs later in the game. Morgan added a double and two RBIs while Arenkill also doubled.

Gradishar, who was celebrating her 19th birthday, picked up the win to move to 8-0 on the season. She allowed one run in the first, her first earned run in 34 2/3 innings.