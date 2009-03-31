High school girls' soccer roundup -- Bradley wins opener

Bradley wins opener

The Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School girls' soccer team defeated Oak Forest 3-0 in the team's season opener on Monday.

Stephanie Callanan, Jordan Rodriguez and Amber Hanson each scored for the Boilermakers while Danielle Callanan had five saves in the shutout.

"We played pretty well tonight," Boilers coach Brian Dukes said. "But, we still have work to do."

<strong>Grant Park 7, Plano 0</strong>

PLANO -- Grant Park jumped all over Plano, scoring four goals in the first half.

Katie Martz led the Dragons (3-2) with two goals while Kelli Flynn, Brandy Munro, Lindsay Haaland, Erin Williamson and Katie McNally also scored.

"This is one of the best passing games I've ever seen out of this group," Grant Park coach Rob Bailey said.

<strong>Wilmington 2, Reed-Custer 1</strong>

WILMINGTON -- Reed-Custer managed just four shots on goal in a loss to Interstate Eight Conference rival Wilmington.

Meghan Mass scored the only goal for the Comets (1-0) with the assist coming from Mary Grace Leinweber.

Brooke Billingsley had 19 saves for the Comets.

<strong>Manteno 3, Marian Catholic 1</strong>

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Megan Snodsmith scored two goals for the Panthers (3-0).

<p style="text-align: left;">Manteno also got solid performances from Allie and Aryn Newsom. Allie Newsom scored a goal and had an assist while Aryn Newsom had nine saves in the shutout.

<p style="text-align: right;"><strong>~ The Daily Journal staff report</strong>