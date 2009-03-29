Local sports roundups -- Soccer; college baseball, softball

<strong>GIRLS' SOCCER: Defense shines as Bobcats, Irish battle to scoreless tie</strong>

BEECHER -- The Beecher High School soccer team and Bishop McNamara played to a 0-0 tie on Saturday.

Megan Mulderink had eight saves for the Bobcats (3-1).

<strong>COLLEGE BASEBALL: Tigers run past Calumet</strong>

WHITING, Ind. -- The Olivet Nazarene University baseball team defeated Calumet 7-1 at home on Friday.

Casey Mast earned his fourth win of the season, striking out four.

Elijah Smurthwaite had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers (12-8, 3-3 Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference). Adam Hines hit two singles with one RBI.

<strong>COLLEGE SOFTBALL: ONU earns split with UM-D</strong>

CHICAGO -- The Olivet Nazarene University softball team split two games with the University of Michigan-Dearborn on Friday, winning 8-7 in eight innings and losing 2-0 at home.

Jordan Reynolds hit a two-run double in the fifth to tie the first game while Marisa Baker had three walks and the game-winning RBI in the eighth inning.

Katie McElroy had two hits for the Tigers. Rachel Comoglio, Caitlin Gidcumb, Hannah Escalante and Molly Anderson each added a hit.

Kelly Blucker (3-2) pitched all eight innings, striking out four and walking four.

In the nightcap, Erin Salzman (0-1) struck out four.

<strong>HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL: Irish take two from Redskins</strong>

The Bishop McNamara Catholic High School baseball team swept a doubleheader against Momence on Saturday, winning the first game 13-9 and the second game 6-5.

McNamara jumped on the Redskins in the second inning of game one, scoring four runs. The Irish added three runs in both the third and fourth innings.

Grant Deam had three hits and four RBIs to lead the Fightin' Irish (5-0). Jeff Mussman went 4 for 5 with an RBI.

J.P. Moore (1-0) was the winning pitcher for McNamara.

Joe Nitz went 2 for 4 with three RBI for Momence (0-7).

In the second game, the Irish gave away the lead in the seventh but won the game in the bottom half of the inning.

With Momence down 4-2, Jake Minor was intentionally walked to load the bases. Joey Baud followed with a two-run single to tie the game. Alex Cavender got a double to put the Redskins ahead, but not for long.

Tyler Boerschig singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh for McNamara. Moore sacrificed him to second and Jacob Stauffenberg got his third hit, a single, to tie the game.

Tyler Calvert, who had two hits in the game, singled and Deam got the game-winning single.

Calvert (2-0) got the win in relief while Merrill (0-1) was the losing pitcher throwing a complete game for Momence.

<strong>Manteno 5-9, Iroquois West 4-0</strong>

MANTENO -- The Panthers (5-2) scratched out a win in the opener before cruising to a win in the second game to claim a doubleheader sweep.

In the opener, Iroquois West (5-6) tied the game in the top of the seventh inning, but Manteno was able to push across the winning run on a bases loaded walk.

Nick Fridrich and Billy Liss each went 2 for 4 in the game.

The Panthers didn't have much trouble in the second game as the Panthers capitalized on seven Raiders' errors. Jake Riberdy, Ryan Liss and Ryan Ondrey all reached base three times for Manteno, who made a winner of Alex Regets (2-0).

<strong>Dwight 6, El Paso 1</strong>

EL PASO -- Noah Trainor (2-0) threw five innings of one-hit, one-run ball.

In the fourth inning, Travis Roeder got a hit to drive in two runs to give them the lead.

Kyle Cahill pitched the last two innings and added two hits for the Trojans (3-1).

<strong>Wilmington 14, Gardner-South Wilmington 7</strong>

WILMINGTON -- Wilmington scored 13 runs in the first three innings to bury Gardner-South Wilmington.

Colin Webb got the win for Wilmington (2-1) by pitching the last four innings.

Webb and Jake Van Duyne each hit a home run. Webb had three RBIs while Van Duyne had four RBIs.

<strong>BBCHS 9, Marian Catholic 2</strong>

CHICAGO HEIGHTS -- Bradley's Devin Reece (2-0) was the winning pitcher and was 4 for 4 at the plate.

Dan Gordon had three hits and four RBIs while Zach Wadley added three RBIs for Bradley (4-0).

<strong>Milford 10, Tri-Point 0</strong>

MILFORD -- Kristopher Evans and Jordan Scherf combined to no-hit the Chargers (0-4).

Trevor Lucht was 2 for 4 with four RBIs for the Bearcats (5-0).